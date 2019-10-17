SDVKY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sandvik AB (Symbol: SDVKY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.21, changing hands as high as $16.33 per share. Sandvik AB shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDVKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDVKY's low point in its 52 week range is $13.23 per share, with $19.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.29.

