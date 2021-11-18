SDVKF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sandvik AB (Symbol: SDVKF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.23, changing hands as high as $26.41 per share. Sandvik AB shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDVKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDVKF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.6695 per share, with $28.8893 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.41.

