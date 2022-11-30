Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SDOW ETF, which added 6,950,000 units, or a 25.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund, which added 350,000 units, for a 29.2% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SDOW, NTSE: Big ETF Inflows

