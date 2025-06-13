$SDOT stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SDOT stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,910,754 of trading volume.

$SDOT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SDOT:

$SDOT insiders have traded $SDOT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JOHN ROPER (Chief Governance & Compliance) sold 7,946 shares for an estimated $16,112

JENNIFER KAY BLACK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,205 shares for an estimated $15,403 .

. KEVIN JAMES MOHAN (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,052 shares for an estimated $14,014.

$SDOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SDOT stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

