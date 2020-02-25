SDOG Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SDOG ETF (Symbol: SDOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.27, changing hands as low as $44.09 per share. SDOG shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDOG's low point in its 52 week range is $40.35 per share, with $47.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.12.

