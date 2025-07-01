SDOG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (Symbol: SDOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.60, changing hands as high as $57.72 per share. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDOG's low point in its 52 week range is $49.52 per share, with $61.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.96.

