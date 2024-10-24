SDI Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

SDI Limited (AU:SDI) has released an update.

SDI Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 28, 2024, to be held virtually, offering shareholders the opportunity to participate online. Key agenda items include the re-election of directors and the consideration of the company’s 2024 Remuneration Report. Shareholders will also have the chance to engage with the company’s management and auditors about the financial reports and audit conduct.

