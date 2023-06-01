SDI Group (LSE:SDI) Price Target Decreased by 27.27% to 204.00

The average one-year price target for SDI Group (LSE:SDI) has been revised to 204.00 / share. This is an decrease of 27.27% from the prior estimate of 280.50 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.92% from the latest reported closing price of 130.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 633K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 118K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.