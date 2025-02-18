$SDGR stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SDGR stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,481,173 of trading volume.

$SDGR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SDGR:

$SDGR insiders have traded $SDGR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT LORNE ABEL (See Remarks) sold 1,225 shares for an estimated $31,837

MARGARET DUGAN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,531 shares for an estimated $27,225

KENNETH PATRICK LORTON (EVP, CTO & COO, Software) sold 985 shares for an estimated $24,063

JENNY HERMAN (SVP & Controller) sold 859 shares for an estimated $20,985

YVONNE TRAN (EVP, CLO & CPO) sold 828 shares for an estimated $20,228

$SDGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $SDGR stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

