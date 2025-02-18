$SDGR stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SDGR stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,481,173 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SDGR:
$SDGR Insider Trading Activity
$SDGR insiders have traded $SDGR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT LORNE ABEL (See Remarks) sold 1,225 shares for an estimated $31,837
- MARGARET DUGAN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,531 shares for an estimated $27,225
- KENNETH PATRICK LORTON (EVP, CTO & COO, Software) sold 985 shares for an estimated $24,063
- JENNY HERMAN (SVP & Controller) sold 859 shares for an estimated $20,985
- YVONNE TRAN (EVP, CLO & CPO) sold 828 shares for an estimated $20,228
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SDGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $SDGR stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. added 1,319,464 shares (+60.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,452,460
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,314,497 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,356,647
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. added 1,283,949 shares (+108.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,767,376
- IRON TRIANGLE PARTNERS LP removed 1,133,102 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,019,042
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 926,589 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,873,901
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 537,892 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,375,936
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 402,212 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,758,669
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SDGR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.