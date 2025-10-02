SDGR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.67, changing hands as high as $22.03 per share. Schrodinger Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDGR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.6016 per share, with $28.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.20.

