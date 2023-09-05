Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LSE:SEIT) Price Target Decreased by 13.88% to 91.80

The average one-year price target for Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LSE:SEIT) has been revised to 91.80 / share. This is an decrease of 13.88% from the prior estimate of 106.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.90% from the latest reported closing price of 73.50 / share.

Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust Maintains 8.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.33%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEIT is 0.43%, a decrease of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 21,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRRAX - BNY Mellon Global Real Return Fund holds 17,460K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,561K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIT by 5.83% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 2,704K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIT by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 1,195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIT by 8.53% over the last quarter.

