SDC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of SmileDirectClub Inc (Symbol: SDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.79, changing hands as high as $11.16 per share. SmileDirectClub Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.33 per share, with $16.0799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.