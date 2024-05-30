News & Insights

SDAI Limited Reports Stable Financial Position

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (SG:5TI) has released an update.

SDAI Limited has announced that there have been no significant developments affecting the company’s financial position following their previous update on the compulsory liquidation of KHL Marketing Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd. The Board has advised shareholders and investors to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares and to seek professional advice if necessary. SDAI Limited commits to providing monthly updates on the situation in compliance with Catalist Rule 704(22).

