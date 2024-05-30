SDAI Limited Reports Stable Financial Position

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (SG:5TI) has released an update.

SDAI Limited has announced that there have been no significant developments affecting the company’s financial position following their previous update on the compulsory liquidation of KHL Marketing Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd. The Board has advised shareholders and investors to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares and to seek professional advice if necessary. SDAI Limited commits to providing monthly updates on the situation in compliance with Catalist Rule 704(22).

For further insights into SG:5TI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.