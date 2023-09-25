News & Insights

Scynexis to recall GSK-partnered antifungal from market

September 25, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Scynexis SCYX.O said on Monday it would voluntarily recall its antifungal drug Brexafemme from the market and put a temporary hold on studies of the therapy due to the potential risk of cross contamination with another compound.

The company said it became aware that substances used to make beta-lactam, which can cause allergic reactions in some people, are manufactured using equipment common to the manufacturing process for Brexafemme.

British drugmaker GSK GSK.L has licensed the yeast infection pill from Scynexis.

Scynexis said the recall was cautionary and that it had not received any report of any adverse events due to possible beta-lactam cross contamination.

Up to 75% of women have at least one episode of vulvovaginal candidiasis, commonly known as a vaginal yeast infection, in their lifetimes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

