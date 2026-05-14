SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Price Target Increased by 20.73% to 4.28

The average one-year price target for SCYNEXIS (NasdaqCM:SCYX) has been revised to $4.28 / share. This is an increase of 20.73% from the prior estimate of $3.54 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 462.19% from the latest reported closing price of $0.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCYNEXIS. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCYX is 0.06%, an increase of 329.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.19% to 12,272K shares. The put/call ratio of SCYX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,082K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,985K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Empery Asset Management holds 1,848K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,564K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 732K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 20.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCYX by 57.74% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.