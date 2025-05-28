SCYNEXIS Resumes Dosing in Phase 3 MARIO Study Following FDA Hold, Triggering $10M Milestone Payment Dispute with GSK

SCYNEXIS resumes patient dosing in Phase 3 MARIO study after FDA hold, triggering disputed milestone payments from GSK.

Quiver AI Summary

SCYNEXIS, Inc. has announced the resumption of patient dosing in the Phase 3 MARIO study of ibrexafungerp, an oral antifungal medication, following the lifting of a clinical hold by the FDA. This study aims to evaluate ibrexafungerp as a step-down therapy for invasive candidiasis, a severe infection, after intravenous echinocandin treatment. The hold was previously due to manufacturing concerns, but new supplies have been made at a different site. The resumption of dosing triggers a $10 million milestone payment from GSK, with an additional $20 million due in six months, although GSK is disputing these payments. SCYNEXIS emphasizes the urgent need for new treatment options for invasive fungal infections, especially against resistant strains, and is grateful to participating investigators for their support.

Potential Positives

Resumption of dosing in the Phase 3 MARIO study indicates progress in the development of ibrexafungerp, a potential treatment for invasive candidiasis, which is a significant unmet medical need.

The dosing of the first new patient triggers a $10 million milestone payment from GSK, with an additional $20 million milestone expected in six months, providing financial support for the company's ongoing operations.

The study's rapid resumption shows strong interest and support from the scientific community for new antifungal treatments, which could enhance SCYNEXIS's reputation and partnership credibility.

Successfully advancing ibrexafungerp through clinical trials may position SCYNEXIS to capture a critical market share in a growing sector of antifungal medications, particularly for resistant strains.

Potential Negatives

SCYNEXIS is engaged in a dispute with GSK regarding milestone payments related to the resumption of the MARIO study, which could lead to financial uncertainty.

The initial clinical hold due to potential cross-contamination raises questions about the manufacturing processes and quality controls at the company, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence.

The fact that the study was put on hold for an FDA clinical hold may cause concerns about the safety and regulatory compliance of SCYNEXIS's products.

FAQ

What is the MARIO study about?

The MARIO study investigates ibrexafungerp as a potential oral therapy for step-down treatment after IV echinocandin for invasive candidiasis.

Why was the MARIO study on hold?

The study was on hold due to FDA concerns about potential cross-contamination during manufacturing at the same site as another drug.

What milestone payments are associated with the MARIO study?

The resumption of dosing triggers a $10 million payment from GSK, with an additional $20 million payment expected in six months.

What are triterpenoid antifungals?

Triterpenoid antifungals are a novel class of glucan synthase inhibitors with oral and IV formulations, targeting multidrug-resistant fungal pathogens.

What is SCYNEXIS developing?

SCYNEXIS is developing innovative antifungal treatments, including ibrexafungerp and other compounds, to combat drug-resistant infections.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Resumption of dosing in this study triggers a $10M milestone payment from GSK plus an additional $20M milestone due in six months; as previously disclosed GSK disputes these milestone payments, and SCYNEXIS vigorously disagrees with their position











JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:



SCYX



), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that patient dosing has resumed in the Phase 3 MARIO study, which is an innovative study to investigate oral ibrexafungerp as a potential step-down antifungal therapy following IV echinocandin for invasive candidiasis, a life-threatening infection. The study had been on hold due to concerns about potential cross-contamination in light of draft U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance regarding manufacturing a non-antibiotic beta-lactam (ezetimibe) at the same site as ibrexafungerp. The study has resumed following the manufacture of new clinical supplies at another site and the lifting of the clinical hold by the FDA. If the study is successful and approval for this indication is granted by the FDA, it will give healthcare providers the opportunity to step-down their patients to a non-azole oral therapy that retains the Mechanism of Action (glucan synthase inhibition) of the IV-only echinocandins, which are the gold standard for treatment of invasive



Candida



infections. SCYNEXIS’s position is that the dosing of this first new patient triggers a $10 million payment from partner GSK, with another $20 million payment to be triggered by the six-month anniversary of dosing. As previously disclosed, there is a disagreement between SCYNEXIS and GSK regarding the resumption of the MARIO Study and GSK’s responsibility for paying these milestones. SCYNEXIS is working to resolve the disagreement.





“We are pleased to announce the dosing of the first new patient in the Phase 3 MARIO study following the lifting of the clinical hold by the FDA in April,” said David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “The rapid resumption of patient enrollment, just a few days after the investigational sites were re-activated in the study, reflects the eagerness of the scientific community to have new treatment options for this life-threatening infection.”





SCYNEXIS is thankful to the investigators participating in this trial for their support and patience during the clinical hold period, and for their continued commitment to the successful completion of this important study, which has already enrolled approximately 25% of the projected patients.





“I’m happy to see this important study restarted, and glad that we have been able to contribute by enrolling a new patient,” said Barbara D. Alexander, MD, MHS, FIDSA





Professor of Medicine and Pathology at Duke University and the Director of the Transplant Infectious Diseases Service. “We need additional treatment options for patients with invasive fungal diseases, and we are looking forward to the completion of this study evaluating oral ibrexafungerp in this area of significant unmet need.”





“There is substantial need for new treatments for invasive candidiasis, particularly for



Candida



strains resistant to the currently approved antifungals,” added Dr. Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner, MD, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology and Chief at the Division of Infectious Diseases of the McGovern Medical School (UTHealth Houston). “Ibrexafungerp could play an important role in improving the outcome of patients with these life-threating infections, and I am glad to see this important study reinitiated in our institution.”







About Triterpenoid Antifungals







Triterpenoid antifungals (also known as “fungerps”) are a novel class of structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitors that combine the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and intravenous (IV) formulations. They have demonstrated broad-spectrum antifungal activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. Ibrexafungerp is the first representative of this novel class of antifungal agents. Ibrexafungerp, formerly known as SCY-078, is currently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis and is in late-stage development for invasive candidiasis. The next generation fungerp, SCY-247, is currently in the late stages of a Phase 1 clinical study.







About SCYNEXIS







SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps.” Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in clinical, pre- clinical and discovery phases, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit



www.scynexis.com



.









