SCYNEXIS Reports Wider Q1 Loss, Advances Pipeline Programs; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on severe rare diseases, reported first-quarter 2026 financial results and highlighted progress across its pipeline including AMPK activator SCY-770 and antifungal candidates SCY-247.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company posted a net loss of $21.3 million, or $0.42 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.11 per share, in Q1 2025.

Research and development expenses rose sharply to $12.4 million from $5.1 million, driven by the $8.0 million in-process R&D expenses related to the acquisition of SCY-770.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $4.6 million from $3.7 million for the same period in 2025.

SCYNEXIS ended the quarter with $72.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, bolstered by $24 million received from a private placement that closed on March 31, with additional $16 million received on April 1. This extends the company's cash runway to mid-2029.

Pipeline Updates:

-SCY-770 (AMPK activator for ADPKD)

Acquired from Poxel S.A., SCY-770 is developed for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), the leading generic cause of end-stage renal failure. A Phase 2 proof-of-concept study is expected to begin in Q4 2026, with early efficacy readout anticipated in the second half of 2027. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA.

-SCY-237 (second generation fungerp antifungal)

SCYNEXIS announced dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1 study of the intravenous (IV) formulation, with topline data expected in Q3 2026. The company is also accepting requests for access to oral SCY-247 under an expanded access program for patients with limited treatment options. SCY-247 has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations. - BREXAFEMME (Ibrexafungerp tablets) Licensed to GSK, the product is expected to be relaunched, with SCYNEXIS eligible to receive up to $146 million annually in net sales milestones.

CEO David Angulo emphasized that the acquisition of SCY-770 (previously PXL-770) and progress with SCY-247 position SCYNEXIS to deliver innovative therapies in areas of high unmet need, while the extended cash runway provides financial stability through key clinical milestones.

SCYX has traded between $0.56 and $1.31 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.82, down 10.00%.

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