SCYNEXIS Reports Positive Phase 1 Results For Antifungal Candidate SCY-247

(RTTNews) - SCYNEXIS (SCYX), Tuesday reported positive Phase 1 results for its next-generation triterpenoid antifungal for invasive fungal infections, SCY-247. SCY-247 was well tolerated, with only mild to moderate adverse events reported in the study, which involved 88 healthy participants.

Compared to the company's first-generation medication, oral doses produced target exposures at lower levels, indicating better tolerability.

Further development was supported by SCY-247's dose-proportional pharmacokinetics and effective exposures against resistant Candida strains in models.

SCYX is currently trading at $0.75, down $0.29 or 28.56 percent on the Nasdaq.

