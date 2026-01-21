BioTech
SCYNEXIS Gets FDA QIDP And Fast Track Designations For SCY-247

January 21, 2026 — 11:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for SCY-247.

The QIDP designation provides SCY-247 with at least 10 years of market exclusivity upon approval, while Fast Track status enables more frequent FDA interactions, eligibility for accelerated approval pathways, and rolling review.

SCYNEXIS said the designations underscore the urgent need for new treatments targeting life-threatening, drug-resistant fungal infections.

Drug-resistant fungal pathogens such as Candida auris and echinocandin-resistant C. glabrata have emerged as major global health threats, particularly for immunocompromised patients. Current antifungal options are limited, and resistance continues to rise, creating demand for novel, potent, and safer therapies.

SCY-247 has shown broad antifungal activity in multiple preclinical models, including against multi-drug-resistant strains.

The company also reported positive Phase 1 SAD/MAD results demonstrating favorable safety, pharmacokinetics, and the ability to reach target exposure at lower doses than its first-generation compound.

SCYNEXIS plans to initiate a Phase 1 study of the IV formulation as well as a Phase 2 study with the oral formulation in invasive candidiasis (IC) in 2026. Proof-of-concept data for the oral formulation are also expected later in the year.

SCYX has traded between $0.56 and $1.31 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.68, up 7.24%.

