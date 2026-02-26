BioTech
SCYNEXIS Doses First Participants In Phase 1 Study Of Intravenous Antifungal SCY-247

February 26, 2026 — 10:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - SCYNEXIS Inc.'s (SCYX) Phase 1 single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose trial of intravenous SCY-247 has dosed the first participants.

SCY-247, a second-generation triterpenoid antifungal, is being developed as a treatment for invasive candidiasis (IC) and as a prophylaxis therapy for invasive fungal disease. The company expects to report results from the intravenous SCY-247 trial this year.

Commenting on the development, David Angulo, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, said, "An IV formulation of SCY-247 would provide additional flexibility for the optimal management of patients with invasive candidiasis and we are excited by the achievement of this important development milestone, which moves this innovative antifungal closer towards meeting the needs of patients suffering from difficult to treat severe fungal diseases."

In its oral formulation, SCY-247 showed promising results in a phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose study, demonstrating that oral administration can reach target efficacy exposures while maintaining good tolerability for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections. The positive findings were reported in September 2025.

SCY-247 was granted both Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations by the FDA in January of this year.

SCYX is currently trading at $0.71, up 0.37%.

