Markets
WORX

SCWorx (WORX) Stock On Fire

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) are on the run today, following the receipt of a committed purchase order from Rethink My Healthcare, a U.S.-based virtual healthcare network, for two million COVID-19 Rapid Testing Units, with provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks, valued at $35 million per week.

Per the order, SCWorx will supply Rethink My Healthcare with IgM/IgG Rapid Detection Kits.

The COVID-19 Corona Virus IgM/IgG Rapid Test is an in-vitro diagnostic test solely for the qualitative determination of COVID-19's IgM and IgG antibodies in human whole blood, serum, plasma, and fingertip blood. This IgM/IgG Rapid Detection Kit is the world's first device that tests for both IgM and IgG antibodies with proven good clinical performance compared with RT-PCR.

SCWorx anticipates receiving the first 2 million rapid detection kits within approximately two weeks.

Last month, SCWorx formed a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, Direct-Worx, to provide health care providers with access to critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect their well-being as they manage the influx of infected patients within the healthcare system.

WORX has traded in a range of $1.55 to $7.57 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently up 159.39%, trading at $5.94.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WORX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular