SCWorx (WORX) Stock On Fire

(RTTNews) - Shares of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) are on the run today, following the receipt of a committed purchase order from Rethink My Healthcare, a U.S.-based virtual healthcare network, for two million COVID-19 Rapid Testing Units, with provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks, valued at $35 million per week.

Per the order, SCWorx will supply Rethink My Healthcare with IgM/IgG Rapid Detection Kits.

The COVID-19 Corona Virus IgM/IgG Rapid Test is an in-vitro diagnostic test solely for the qualitative determination of COVID-19's IgM and IgG antibodies in human whole blood, serum, plasma, and fingertip blood. This IgM/IgG Rapid Detection Kit is the world's first device that tests for both IgM and IgG antibodies with proven good clinical performance compared with RT-PCR.

SCWorx anticipates receiving the first 2 million rapid detection kits within approximately two weeks.

Last month, SCWorx formed a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, Direct-Worx, to provide health care providers with access to critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect their well-being as they manage the influx of infected patients within the healthcare system.

WORX has traded in a range of $1.55 to $7.57 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently up 159.39%, trading at $5.94.

