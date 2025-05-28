$SCWO stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SCWO stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $28,468,372 of trading volume.

$SCWO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SCWO:

$SCWO insiders have traded $SCWO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAACOV NAGAR has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 839,085 shares for an estimated $441,039 .

. STEPHEN J JONES has made 2 purchases buying 89,593 shares for an estimated $27,477 and 0 sales.

$SCWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SCWO stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

