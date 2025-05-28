$SCWO stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SCWO stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $28,468,372 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SCWO:
$SCWO Insider Trading Activity
$SCWO insiders have traded $SCWO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YAACOV NAGAR has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 839,085 shares for an estimated $441,039.
- STEPHEN J JONES has made 2 purchases buying 89,593 shares for an estimated $27,477 and 0 sales.
$SCWO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SCWO stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,120,365 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $380,924
- WEALTHEDGE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 304,635 shares (+376.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,575
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 137,714 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,822
- TFO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 118,596 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,322
- D.A. DAVIDSON & CO. added 101,285 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,436
- OCEANSIDE ADVISORS LLC removed 98,687 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,553
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 97,775 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,243
