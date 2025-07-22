Stocks
$SCWO stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 22, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

$SCWO stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,219,897 of trading volume.

$SCWO Insider Trading Activity

$SCWO insiders have traded $SCWO stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • YAACOV NAGAR has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 909,609 shares for an estimated $413,805.
  • STEPHEN J JONES has made 3 purchases buying 129,593 shares for an estimated $46,477 and 0 sales.

$SCWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $SCWO stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

You can track data on $SCWO on Quiver Quantitative.

