$SCWO Earnings Results: $SCWO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SCWO ($SCWO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, missing estimates of -$0.02 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $540,000, beating estimates of $102,000 by $438,000.

$SCWO Insider Trading Activity

$SCWO insiders have traded $SCWO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAACOV NAGAR has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 847,648 shares for an estimated $453,122 .

. JAMES MICHAEL VANDERHIDER purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $312,500

CHRIS M GANNON (President & CEO) purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $150,000

RICHARD H DAVIS purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARC DESHUSSES purchased 32,000 shares for an estimated $40,000

DEANNA RENE ESTES purchased 24,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

BUDDIE J PENN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $25,000

PETER MANDEL (General Counsel) purchased 10,800 shares for an estimated $13,500

ADRIENNE ANDERSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $12,500

$SCWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SCWO stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

