SCVL Q4 Earnings & Sales Meet Estimates, Stock Down 8%, Comps Dip Y/Y

Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year amid a challenging and highly competitive holiday environment. Also, comparable store sales declined in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The quarter reflected ongoing progress in its strategic transformation, particularly the expansion of the Shoe Station banner, which remains the company’s primary growth driver. While digital channels continued to perform well, store-level execution across rebannered locations remained uneven, highlighting the need for better alignment of product assortment, customer demographics and marketing strategies. At the same time, management emphasized a more measured approach going forward, focusing on inventory normalization, cost control and refining the pace of store conversions to improve consistency and returns.



However, management’s cautious outlook for fiscal 2026, including expectations of margin pressure from tariffs, increased promotional activity and a slower rebanner rollout, weighed on investor sentiment. The guidance signals a transition year with near-term earnings pressure despite stable top-line expectations. As a result, shares of SCVL declined 8.1% in yesterday’s trading session.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Shoe Carnival, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Shoe Carnival, Inc. Quote

More on Shoe Carnival’s Q4 Results

Shoe Carnival reported earnings per share (EPS) of 33 cents, down 37.7% from 53 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. This decline was due to the absence of prior-year tax benefits and the impact of rebanner investments. The quarter included approximately eight cents per share of rebanner-related investments.



Net sales totaled $254.1 million, down 3.4% year over year, while comparable store sales declined 3.5% in the quarter.



Across banners, performance remained mixed. Shoe Station net sales were approximately flat, with a low single-digit decline in comparable store sales. Shoe Carnival banner net sales declined 4.5%, with a mid-single-digit drop in comparable store sales.



Rogan’s, now fully integrated within the Shoe Station operating structure, recorded $15.5 million in quarterly net sales and achieved product margin expansion exceeding 500 basis points, driven by assortment transition initiatives.

Shoe Carnival’s Margin & Cost Details

Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter was 34.9%, flat year over year, as a 30 basis-point expansion in merchandise margin was fully offset by 30 basis points of deleverage in buying, distribution and occupancy costs due to lower sales volume.



Merchandise margin improvement was driven by disciplined pricing actions, reflecting the company’s ability to maintain pricing integrity in a highly competitive holiday environment.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $77.8 million compared with $77.6 million in the prior-year quarter. However, as a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased 100 basis points to 30.6%, reflecting deleverage on lower revenues and approximately $2.7 million of rebanner-related investments, partially offset by lower variable selling costs.



Operating income decreased 22% year over year to $10.9 million. We note that, as a percentage of net sales, this metric declined 100 bps year over year to 4.3% in the fiscal fourth quarter.

SCVL’s Store Update

As of March 26, 2026, the company operated 426 stores across 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station banners.

Banner Strategy Update of SCVL

The company plans to rename itself Shoe Station Group, Inc., subject to shareholder approval at its annual meeting in June 2026, reflecting its strategic focus on Shoe Station as the primary long-term growth driver.



By the end of fiscal 2025, Shoe Station had expanded significantly to 144 stores, accounting for 34% of the company’s total 426-store fleet compared with just 10% at the beginning of the fiscal year. This growth was driven by the first large-scale deployment of the rebannering program, with 101 store conversions completed during the year, in addition to the initial 10-store pilot conducted in fiscal 2024.



While e-commerce performance has been strong and drove sales growth, in-store results across rebannered locations have been mixed, with some stores not meeting expectations.



As a result, the company will slow rebannering in fiscal 2026, planning to convert around 21 stores in the first half while refining customer targeting, marketing channels and product assortment to improve store performance.

Shoe Carnival’s Financial Health Snapshot

The company ended fiscal 2025 with $130.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and remained debt-free for the 21st consecutive year, funding operations and strategic initiatives entirely through operating cash flow.



Liquidity is further supported by $100 million available under its revolving credit facility and $50 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization, with no share repurchases executed during fiscal 2025.



Operating cash flow totaled $71.3 million, while capital expenditures were $44.7 million, primarily directed toward rebanner initiatives and store conversions aligned with the company’s long-term strategy.



Merchandise inventories stood at $439.6 million, reflecting elevated levels driven by opportunistic pre-tariff purchases of seasonal and in-demand products. These inventory investments supported margin performance and are expected to continue contributing as they are sold through fiscal 2026.



The company also continues to return capital to shareholders, with the board approving a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share, marking the 12th consecutive year of dividend increases and extending its track record to 56 consecutive quarters of dividend payments.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance of SCVL

The company’s outlook for fiscal 2026 reflects expectations around a scaled-back rebanner strategy, tariff-driven cost pressures and a focused effort to reduce elevated inventory levels. Net sales are projected to range from a decline of 1% to growth of 1%, as softer comparable store sales in the first half are expected to improve later in the year, supported by the completion of roughly 21 store conversions and continued strength in the Shoe Station banner.



Gross profit margin is anticipated to be around 34%, implying a contraction of approximately 260 basis points. This reflects the impact of higher tariff-related product costs, the roll-off of prior-year pricing benefits and heightened promotional activity aimed at clearing excess inventory and improving turnover. Adjusted SG&A expenses are expected to decline by $12 million to $14 million, due to reduced spending on store conversions and continued cost discipline across the organization.



Operating income is estimated to fall within the range of $47-$55 million, as margin pressures partially offset the benefit of lower operating expenses. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.40 and $1.60, excluding CEO transition costs, with the year-over-year decline largely tied to margin normalization and inventory-related actions.



From a cadence perspective, the first half of fiscal 2026 is expected to face greater pressure, particularly on margins due to inventory clearance and tariff impacts, while the second half should benefit from improved sales trends, normalized inventory levels and reduced promotional intensity.



Overall, management characterizes fiscal 2026 as a transition year, with actions focused on inventory normalization, disciplined rebanner execution and cost control, positioning the company for improved performance in fiscal 2027 and beyond.



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Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 4.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 10.7%.

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, FIGS Inc. FIGS and Tapestry, Inc. TPR.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 11.7% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.