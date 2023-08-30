Sculptor Capital says unsolicited bids received do not constitute a superior proposal

Adds details from release in paragraphs 3 and 6, background in paragraphs 2,4-5

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hedge fund firm Sculptor Capital Management SCU.N said on Wednesday the revised unsolicited proposals it had received from a consortium of bidders led by the founder of "Bidder J" does not constitute a superior proposal.

Last week, the company had said it had received an unsolicited bid from a third party that had participated in a strategic alternatives process, but the bid did not show "adequate committed funding".

Asset manager Rithm Capital RITM.Nhad agreed to acquire Sculptor Capital for $639 million in July. Rithm had said that it would pay $11.15 per class A share of the hedge fund.

Sculptor has been exploring a sale since last year, amid a legal battle with its founder Daniel Och.

