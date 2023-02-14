Sculptor Capital Now Owns 4.43% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (ARYE)

Fintel reports that Sculptor Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Class A (ARYE). This represents 4.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 4, 2022 they reported 0.81MM shares and 5.21% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARYE is 0.15%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.87% to 15,701K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 1,062K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 786K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 760K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing a decrease of 13.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARYE by 15.11% over the last quarter.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Background Information

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus on the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The Company intends to focus on target businesses with valuations of $300 to $500 million or more and that have the potential to be $1 billion or more market capitalization companies.

