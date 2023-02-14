Sculptor Capital Now Owns 1.70% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II - (VCXA)

Fintel reports that Sculptor Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.35MM shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II - Class A (VCXA). This represents 1.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.73MM shares and 8.38% of the company, a decrease in shares of 79.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCXA is 0.13%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.42% to 17,310K shares. The put/call ratio of VCXA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,979K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Castle Creek Arbitrage holds 1,949K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,740K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 86.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCXA by 468.42% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 829K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kim holds 800K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.