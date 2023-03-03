Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 42.75%, the lowest has been 3.07%, and the highest has been 304.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 72.22 (n=190).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.64%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.53% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sculptor Capital Management is $11.48. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of $9.60.

The projected annual revenue for Sculptor Capital Management is $532MM, an increase of 27.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sculptor Capital Management. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCU is 0.12%, an increase of 21.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 12,448K shares. The put/call ratio of SCU is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 919K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 57.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 178.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 719K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 622K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing a decrease of 51.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 88.87% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 570K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 7.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 568K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage and structured credit. As of January 1, 2021, Sculptor Capital had approximately $36.6 billion in assets under management.

