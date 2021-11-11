Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -48.15% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.53, the dividend yield is 4.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCU was $22.53, representing a -22.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.90 and a 84.07% increase over the 52 week low of $12.24.

SCU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). SCU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports SCU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -40.03%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the scu Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

