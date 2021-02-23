Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCU was $25.12, representing a -4.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.19 and a 183.52% increase over the 52 week low of $8.86.

SCU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). SCU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports SCU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -52.63%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCU as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STSB with an increase of 49.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCU at 0.52%.

