Sculptor Capital accepts Rithm's sweetened offer for $12 a share

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sculptor Capital Management SCU.N on Thursday said it will accept a sweetened bid from Rithm Capital RITM.N after the real estate investment firm raised its offer for the hedge fund firm by nearly 8% to roughly $676 million.

Rithm will now pay $12 a share, up from $11.15 a share, Sculptor said in a statement. Shareholders will vote on the deal at a special meeting on Nov. 16. Sculptor's stock price closed at $11.96 on Wednesday.

Rithm's new offer came nearly one week after a consortium backed by billionaire investors made their own proposal for Sculptor, and the firm's special committee said in a regulatory filing that it would review that rival bid.

Sculptor's board unanimously voted to approve the new Rithm bid, sticking with the company it first agreed to sell itself to in July.

The battle over Sculptor's future -- the largest U.S. publicly traded hedge fund with some $30 billion in assets -- has captivated Wall Street for months as prominent investors Boaz Weinstein, Bill Ackman, Marc Lasry and Jeff Yass waded into the fight.

The foursome, known as Bidder J, proposed paying $13 a share for Sculptor, sources close to the group said. At the same time, billionaire investor Dan Och, who founded Sculptor nearly 30 years ago and remains a large investor alongside other former top executives, has publicly urged Sculptor to be more transparent and reveal who had offered to pay what.

Some drama also centered around the future of Sculptor Chief Investment Officer Jimmy Levin, with Rithm promising to keep him in place, arguing that investors preferred continuity. The Weinstein group would not keep Levin in his current role.

Weinstein and Och could not immediately be reached for comment.

