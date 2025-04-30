Scuderia Ferrari and HP Unveil Innovative Livery and Partnership Advancements Ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Scuderia Ferrari and HP unveil a special livery for the Miami GP, showcasing innovative co-engineered wrapping technologies.

Scuderia Ferrari and HP Inc. have officially unveiled a special co-designed livery for the Miami Grand Prix to celebrate their title partnership's first anniversary. This innovative livery combines Ferrari's iconic red with HP's white and electric blue, showcasing a new asymmetric design for the first time on their SF-25 cars. The partnership has enabled the development of cutting-edge wrapping technologies, resulting in a film that is lighter, thinner, and more thermally resistant than previous versions, while also being PVC-free and recyclable. Additionally, HP's advanced technology is enhancing Ferrari's operational efficiency both at the track and at their Maranello headquarters, with a significant upgrade in their work environment through new HP devices. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, positioning both companies to set new standards in design, performance, and workplace productivity.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with HP exemplifies innovation in racing design and technology, enhancing Ferrari's competitive edge.

Special edition livery debut at the Miami GP highlights the partnership's continued evolution and commitment to bold aesthetics.

Installation of advanced HP technology in Ferrari's workspaces enhances operational efficiency and employee productivity.

The collaboration promotes sustainability with PVC-free and recyclable materials in the car wrap technology.

Potential Negatives

Collaboration with HP may raise concerns about Ferrari's reliance on external technology partners for innovation, potentially affecting their reputation for engineering excellence.



The focus on aesthetic improvements through the livery design could detract from addressing underlying performance issues or competitive results on the track.



The emphasis on technology integration raises questions about the impact of these changes on team dynamics and employee experiences, which might not be universally positive.

FAQ

What is the significance of the new livery unveiled by Ferrari and HP?

The new livery marks the first anniversary of the title partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and HP and showcases innovative design technologies.

How does the collaboration between Ferrari and HP enhance performance?

The collaboration focuses on co-engineering lighter and thinner wrap technologies, improving both aesthetics and thermal resistance for better performance.

What features are included in the Miami GP special livery?

The Miami GP livery features asymmetric graphic elements, a mix of Ferrari red, HP electric blue, and distinct white wheels for a modern look.

How is HP technology impacting Ferrari's working environment?

HP has integrated advanced laptops, monitors, and workstations at Ferrari, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and collaboration in their workspaces.

What activities can fans expect at the HP Experience area?

Fans can explore how HP technology supports Scuderia Ferrari's performance and see race suits designed to match the special Miami livery.

MIAMI, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scuderia Ferrari and HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today revealed a special co-designed livery, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, marking the first year of their title partnership. Unveiled this afternoon in downtown Miami by the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers and Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, the cutting-edge livery is a result of deep collaboration between the two companies, pushing the boundaries of visual design and performance.





The livery combines the Ferrari red with HP’s signature white and electric blue, applied using new, co-engineered technologies that will pave the way for even more striking designs in the future.







Co-Engineering for Performance







As part of a series of ongoing joint projects between HP and Scuderia Ferrari engineers, the Miami livery development stands out as a clear example of innovation in action. Engineering teams from both Ferrari in Maranello and HP in Barcelona worked hand in hand and experimented with technologies and materials to achieve the final result.





Innovative techniques were used to produce the film that covers part of the SF-25. These represent a significant step forward over the technology used last year, creating a car wrap that is up to 14% lighter and up to 17% thinner, with increased thermal resistance



1



. The film is PVC-free, fully recyclable, and applied using HP’s latest generation of latex technology.





Formula 1 is constantly evolving, and both companies will continue to refine wrap technologies together — making them even more efficient, enabling bolder aesthetics and design innovation while reducing the time required to apply the film.







Miami GP Special Livery







The special livery design for this weekend reflects the evolution of this partnership and the shared effort behind it. For the first time in the Scuderia’s history, the livery on Charles Leclerc’s and Lewis Hamilton’s SF-25s features asymmetric graphic elements. Touches of HP’s signature electric blue appear on the front and rear wings, although Ferrari red is still the dominant color. The wheels are painted white, creating a clean, modern look that embodies the team’s innovative vision.





This livery is not just a styling exercise, it is a tangible celebration of shared ambition – two companies, two visions, united by technology and creativity, working together to push the boundaries of what is possible.







Building the Working Environment of the Future







The collaboration is also transforming how Ferrari works at the track and in Maranello, with the installation of hundreds of HP laptops, monitors, powerful workstations, and printers in the factory and in the team’s mobile offices at the Formula 1 World Championship events. Thanks to this latest generation of high-performance and user-friendly technology, business efficiency, productivity, and collaboration have also been enhanced.





This ongoing partnership between HP and Ferrari exemplifies how technology can enhance work experiences, promoting greater fulfillment and productivity, while HP's continued technology integration at Ferrari creates a positive working environment for employees to thrive.







In the Fan Zone and on Track







In addition to the special livery reveal, a variety of activities will take place in the HP Experience area at the Wynwood Marketplace, showcasing how HP technology is supporting Scuderia Ferrari, and how it can empower workers and companies around the world to achieve greater work fulfillment. Starting tomorrow, fans heading to the racetrack will also notice that the drivers’ race suits and helmets have been designed to match the special livery created for the Miami race.





“Our collaboration with Ferrari is a testament to how HP is pushing the boundaries of what's possible,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc. “Together, we are harnessing technology, performance, and innovation to create and co-engineer exceptional experiences on and off the track. As HP continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions to define the Future of Work, we are setting new standards for collaboration and innovation.”





Benedetto Vigna, CEO Ferrari commented:



“



It all started one year ago at the Miami Grand Prix and since then, we’ve seen how deeply aligned our two companies are when it comes to the importance of people to boosting innovation, striving for excellence, and pushing boundaries.





“This Grand Prix will mark the return to the place where the collaboration between our two companies began, with a celebration of this journey featuring a bold new asymmetric livery. It is an expression of our shared belief in the power of design, technology, and performance to drive meaningful change.





“Beyond the racetrack, this partnership has also allowed us to elevate how we work every day. Thanks to HP’s cutting-edge devices and technologies, we’ve been able to enhance the efficiency, connectivity, and flexibility of our workspaces, providing every member of our team with the best possible environment in which to perform at their highest level. It’s a symbol of how far we’ve come together, and a glimpse of the road ahead. We’re proud to continue this collaboration with HP as we look to a very promising future.”







About Scuderia Ferrari HP







Scuderia Ferrari is the most successful team in Formula 1 history, having competed in every season since the championship’s inception in 1950. With over 1,100 Grand Prix entries, the team has scored nearly 250 victories, 16 Constructors’ Championships, and 15 Drivers’ Championships. Legendary names such as Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, and Alberto Ascari have all contributed to Scuderia Ferrari’s rich and storied legacy. Headquartered in Maranello, Italy, Scuderia Ferrari HP is synonymous with engineering excellence, relentless innovation, and an unwavering passion for motorsport. Its red cars have become a global symbol of performance and prestige — a reflection of the team’s enduring influence both on and off the track.







About HP







HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit



http://www.hp.com



.











1



Based on proprietary data and testing from Ferrari and HP and when compared with 2024. Results current as of April 30, 2025.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.