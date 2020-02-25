SCS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.75, changing hands as low as $17.37 per share. Steelcase, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.445 per share, with $23.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.44.

