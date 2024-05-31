News & Insights

Scryb Inc. Completes Strategic Private Placement

May 31, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Scryb (TSE:SCYB) has released an update.

Scryb Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $846,870 through the issuance of over 33 million units at $0.025 each, which include common shares and warrants exercisable at $0.05. The capital raised is earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes. The transaction involved payments to finders and constituted a ‘related party transaction’, with an insider purchasing 3 million units, but stayed within the exemption limits of MI 61-101.

