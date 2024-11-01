Scroll Corporation Shows Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

Scroll Corporation (JP:8005) has released an update.

Scroll Corporation reported a positive performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a 2.2% rise in net sales to 40.9 billion yen and significant increases in both operating and ordinary profits. The company’s profit attributable to shareholders climbed by 17.8%, reflecting strong operational efficiency. Looking ahead, Scroll Corporation forecasts stable growth for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

