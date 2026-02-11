Scripps Targets Up To $150 Mln EBITDA Growth By 2028 With Enterprise Transformation Plan

(RTTNews) - E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) on Wednesday unveiled an enterprise-wide transformation plan aimed at improving operating performance and unlocking new value, with a target of delivering $125 million to $150 million in annualized enterprise EBITDA growth by 2028.

The media company said the improved EBITDA run-rate will be achieved through a combination of cost savings and revenue growth initiatives, including greater use of technology such as artificial intelligence and automation, along with efforts to increase revenue yield across its existing businesses.

President and CEO Adam Symson reaffirmed the company's commitment to local and national news, sports and entertainment programming, emphasizing that the transformation will align operations with Scripps' new vision, "We Create Connection."

Scripps, which is approaching its 150th anniversary, said the plan will modernize its cost structure and operating principles while maintaining its founding mission and values.

The company reiterated its previously issued guidance and expects 2026 financial performance to benefit from mid-term election advertising, the Winter Olympics on its NBC stations, World Cup broadcasts in North America, sports partnerships and connected TV distribution growth.

