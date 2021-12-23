Scripps (SSP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Scripps Company (Symbol: SSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.74, changing hands as high as $19.85 per share. Scripps Company shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSP's low point in its 52 week range is $14.12 per share, with $24.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.81.

