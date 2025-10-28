Scripps To Sell Indianapolis ABC Affiliate WRTV To Circle City Broadcasting For $83 Mln

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), Tuesday announced that it has agreed to sell WRTV, its ABC-affiliated television station in Indianapolis, to Circle City Broadcasting for $83 million.

In the Indianapolis market, Circle City Broadcasting, which is primarily owned and run by seasoned broadcaster DuJuan McCoy, currently operates Circulus Digital Media, WNDY, and WISH. After the usual regulatory approvals, the deal is anticipated to close.

Scripps' third significant local station move of the year is the sale. The company announced a station swap with Gray Media in July, which is pending federal review.

SSP is currently trading at $2.51, up $0.11 or 4.58 percent on the Nasdaq.

