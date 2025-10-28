Markets
SSP

Scripps To Sell Indianapolis ABC Affiliate WRTV To Circle City Broadcasting For $83 Mln

October 28, 2025 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), Tuesday announced that it has agreed to sell WRTV, its ABC-affiliated television station in Indianapolis, to Circle City Broadcasting for $83 million.

In the Indianapolis market, Circle City Broadcasting, which is primarily owned and run by seasoned broadcaster DuJuan McCoy, currently operates Circulus Digital Media, WNDY, and WISH. After the usual regulatory approvals, the deal is anticipated to close.

Scripps' third significant local station move of the year is the sale. The company announced a station swap with Gray Media in July, which is pending federal review.

SSP is currently trading at $2.51, up $0.11 or 4.58 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.