Scripps Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SSP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Scripps Company (Symbol: SSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.68, changing hands as low as $19.12 per share. Scripps Company shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSP's low point in its 52 week range is $16 per share, with $23.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.