SCREEN Holdings (TYO:7735) Price Target Increased by 13.20% to 15,880.13

The average one-year price target for SCREEN Holdings (TYO:7735) has been revised to 15,880.12 / share. This is an increase of 13.20% from the prior estimate of 14,028.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10,100.00 to a high of 22,050.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.00% from the latest reported closing price of 15,880.00 / share.

SCREEN Holdings Maintains 2.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 11.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCREEN Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7735 is 0.14%, an increase of 21.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.03% to 3,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 717K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 37.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7735 by 107.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 525K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 372K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 30.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7735 by 65.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 302K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7735 by 29.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 201K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7735 by 7.27% over the last quarter.

