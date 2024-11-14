SCREEN Holdings Extends Interim Report Deadline

SCREEN Holdings Co (JP:7735) has released an update.

SCREEN Holdings Co. has received approval to extend the submission deadline for its 84th Interim Securities Report to January 14, 2025, due to ongoing internal investigations and auditor reviews. This delay affects the report covering the fiscal period from April to September 2024. The company apologizes for any concerns caused to its stakeholders.

