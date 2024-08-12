News & Insights

Markets
SCPH

ScPharmaceuticals Reports Positive Pharmacokinetic Study Results For SCP-111 Autoinjector

August 12, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Monday reported positive topline results from the pharmacokinetic study of SCP-111 (furosemide), administered via an autoinjector.

The study compared the bioavailability pharmacokinetic and the pharmacodynamics of SCP-111 administered as a subcutaneous injection via an autoinjector, with the FDA-approved IV injection of furoscix for the at-home treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure.

SCP-111 demonstrated a bioavailability of 107.3 percent. Further, participants who received SCP-111 had similar urine output, urinary sodium excretion and urinary potassium excretion compared to IV furosemide.

The company plans to submit a supplemental new drug application to the FDA by this year end.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.