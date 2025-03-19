SCPHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $SCPH Reports Quarterly Earnings

SCPHARMACEUTICALS ($SCPH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, beating estimates of -$0.39 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $12,150,000, missing estimates of $12,325,680 by $-175,680.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SCPH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SCPHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of SCPHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SCPHARMACEUTICALS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SCPH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SCPHARMACEUTICALS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SCPH forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.