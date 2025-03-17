SCPHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $SCPH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SCPHARMACEUTICALS ($SCPH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,325,680 and earnings of -$0.39 per share.
SCPHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of SCPHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,577,434 shares (+474.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,584,116
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,017,775 shares (+5218.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,602,923
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 764,857 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,707,593
- KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP added 632,120 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,237,704
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 525,964 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,861,912
- VELAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP removed 517,668 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,832,544
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,770,000
SCPHARMACEUTICALS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SCPH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
