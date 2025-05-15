ScPharmaceuticals Doubles FUROSCIX Sales In Q1, Launches In CKD, Eyes Autoinjector Filing In Q3

(RTTNews) - scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for cardiorenal conditions, reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

The company markets FUROSCIX, a proprietary formulation of furosemide for subcutaneous administration, which is designed to deliver diuretic therapy to patients outside of traditional hospital settings.

The company recently expanded FUROSCIX's FDA-approved indications to include the treatment of edema in patients with chronic kidney disease or CKD.

The product is currently commercialized in both heart failure and CKD, with ongoing development for a next-generation autoinjector device or SCP-111 intended to significantly reduce treatment time.

Q1, 2025 Performance:

scPharmaceuticals generated $11.8 million in product revenue for the first quarter of 2025, up 93 percent from $6.1 million in the same period last year.

The revenue growth was driven by broader market adoption of FUROSCIX and increased prescription volumes.

Approximately 13,900 doses of FUROSCIX were filled in the first quarter, up from 8,000 doses in the first quarter 2024.

The company also reported strong traction within Integrated Delivery Networks, with sales up 119% from the fourth quarter 2024.

Costs of product revenue were $3.5 million, compared to $1.8 million in Q1 2024, reflecting increased manufacturing costs associated with rising demand.

Gross-to-net discounts rose to 23 percent in the first quarter, up from 19 percent in the previous quarter.

Research and development expenses rose to $4.6 million, compared to $2.7 million in Q1 2024, due to increased development and staffing costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $21.4 million, up from $17.4 million in the prior year quarter, driven by expanded commercialization efforts.

The company reported a net loss of $19.7 million, compared to a loss of $14.1 million in the first quarter 2024.

The Road Ahead:

scPharmaceuticals began commercial rollout of FUROSCIX for CKD in April 2025, following FDA approval in March.

The company is actively engaging nephrologists and seeing positive prescription momentum in the newly approved indication.

CEO John Tucker noted a favorable trend in the second quarter, with increased fill rates and prescription volumes as Medicare patients reach out-of-pocket maximums or enroll in Part D smoothing.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing for the submission of an sNDA for its autoinjector (SCP-111) in the third quarter of 2025. The device is designed to reduce administration time from five hours to under 10 seconds and has shown promising stability in accelerated aging studies.

Management expects continued growth in prescription volumes and revenues through the remainder of 2025, supported by expanded indications, greater physician adoption, and improved patient access.

Cash Position:

As of March 31, 2025, scPharmaceuticals reported cash and cash equivalents of $57.5 million. The company had approximately 50.3 million shares outstanding at quarter-end.

Currently, SCPH is trading at $2.70, up by 20.54 percent on the Nasdaq.

