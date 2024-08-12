ScPharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) announced a proposed underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock or, in lieu of shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares. The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares offered in the offering. All shares and pre-funded Warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by scPharmaceuticals.

Separately, scPharmaceuticals announced non-dilutive financings totaling up to $125 million with funds managed by Perceptive Advisors, a life-sciences focused investor. Proceeds from the transactions will be used to repay existing debt, as well as to fund activities related to the ongoing commercialization of FUROSCIX, the company said.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.