SCP RESOURCE FINANCE LP Maintains Reunion Gold (TSXV:RGD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, SCP RESOURCE FINANCE LP maintained coverage of Reunion Gold (TSXV:RGD) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reunion Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGD is 1.20%, a decrease of 15.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 40,700K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 30,192K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,274K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGD by 19.74% over the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 4,521K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,316K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGD by 14.07% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 4,000K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 1,987K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGD by 24.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

