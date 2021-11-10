Scouting Vivid Seats’ Website Traffic, Q3 Showing

The show must go on. Along with the reopening of economies, more and more individuals are attending live events once again. The lack of events over the past year and a half has created pent-up demand, with fans waiting patiently to see their favorite sports, concerts, and theatrical performances.

Vivid Seats (SEAT), a secondary marketplace for buying and selling entertainment and sports tickets, stands to benefit considerably from the return of in-person performances and experiences, and its online platform is appreciated by its users for its convenience factor.

It should be noted that the company went public last month via a reverse SPAC merger with Horizon Acquisition Corporation.

Notably, the company's third quarter 2021 earnings will be released on November 15. In anticipation of the firm’s Q3 print, we utilized TipRanks' Website Traffic tool to see how Vivid Seats' online traffic is trending in an attempt to gain a better understanding of the company's current performance.

Encouraging Web Traffic Data

Vivid Seats is an online ticketing marketplace that thrives on the number of people that visit its website. As a result, we can learn a lot from its Internet traffic. During the third quarter, we saw that total unique visitors to the company's website from all devices rose 454.3% year-over-year and 20.8% sequentially to 44.5 million.

When we analyze the number of unique visitors to the company's website over the year-to-date (YTD) period, the trend appears to be positive again. On a year-to-date basis, visitors to the company's website increased by 129.1%.

Interestingly, in October 2021, global visitors to the Vivid Seats website totaled 25.7 million, a staggering rise of 316.2%.

The sharp increase in Vivid Seats' website traffic might be attributable to a variety of factors including increased willingness to visit outdoor entertainment venues such as stadiums and theaters, convenient Internet accessibility, and a hassle-free booking experience.

Wall Street’s Take

On October 28, Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps initiated coverage on Vivid Seats with a Buy rating and price target of $17.

Ripps is of the opinion that Vivid Seats is in a strong position to acquire a greater portion of the burgeoning online ticketing sector. She writes that the company’s "strong competitive position, attractive financial profile, and reasonable valuation should support growth and multiple expansion over time."

Further, with the anxieties around COVID-19 dissipating, the analyst expects that customers would be more inclined to attend live events in the future, boosting the development of its ticketing platform.

Turning to the rest of the Street, Vivid Seats stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold. The average SEAT price target of $17 implies 26.4% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Shalu Saraf did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

