Scout24 Uplifts Financial Outlook For FY2025

August 05, 2025 — 10:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF.PK), Tuesday announced revised guidance for the financial year 2025, citing strong business performance during the first half of the year and increased contribution from recent acquisitions.

The company now expects revenue growth of 14-15 percent instead of previously estimated 12-14 percent.

Additionally, it estimates an increase in the ordinary operating EBITDA margin of upto 70 basis points.

Concurrently, the company announced preliminary results for the first half of 2025, recording revenues of 318.2 million euros, and ordinary operating EBITDA of 195.4 million euros.

